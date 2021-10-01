The Iowa complex that hosted the 1989 film Field of Dreams and last month’s Major League Baseball game between the Yankees and White Sox has new owners.

Current owners Go the Distance Baseball LLC announced today that a group headed by Hall of Famer and former Chicago White Sox slugger Frank Thomas has purchased a controlling interest in the All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams movie site.

Thomas will be the CEO in the new organization, while former Los Angeles Dodgers GM Dan Evans will be COO.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transaction involves the purchase of all the interests in Go the Distance Baseball, which is owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust. This is Heaven LLC is a venture between Thomas and Chicago real estate developer and entrepreneur Rick Heidner, an initial investor in Go the Distance Baseball.

The buyers did not indicate if there will be any changes or additions to the site’s operations.

“We are excited to lead the future development and expansion of the Field of Dreams in a collaborative spirit with our neighbors and government officials,” Thomas said in a statement.

The site being purchased includes about 190 acres, including a working cornfield. Stillman died in 2018.

The Yankees and White Sox played there on Aug. 12 and scored huge TV ratings. The game was so successful that the Chicago CUbs and Cincinnati Reds will play there next season on Aug. 11.