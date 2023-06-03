Fern Britton breaks her silence for the first time since Phillip Schofield’s interview about his affair

FERN Britton took to Twitter in the aftermath of Phillip Schofield’s tell all interviews about his This Morning affair with a younger male colleague – but didn’t acknowledge her former co-star’s plight.

Earlier this week Phillip spoke of his sorrow in an exclusive chat with Central Recorder and admitted he is afraid to leave the house for fear of being spat at.

4 Fern Britton hasn’t commented on Phillip Schofield’s affair interviews Credit: Getty

4 Phillip said he’s too scared to leave the house because of the backlash he has faced Credit: ITV

4 Fern and Phillip during their time together on This Morning Credit: Rex

He apologised to everyone that has been hurt by his affair, including his former lover, and accepted his TV career is likely over as a result of the fling.

Fern, 65, presented This Morning with Phillip for seven years in the early noughties before their working relationship came to a bitter end.

And she has decided against sticking the boot into Phil, unlike pal Eamonn Holmes, who has made his disdain for Phillip very clear in recent days.

Instead, Fern wrote: “Just watched the final #TedLasso with cuppa in bed . Tears rolling down my face but such a smile in my heart. What a show what a cast what a story [heart emojis].”

Last week Fern revealed she had been been in touch with Phillip’s other rival and fellow ex This Morning host Eamonn.

The Northern Irishman presented on the ITV show alongside his wife Ruth Langsford from 2006 to 2021.

But the star was “dropped” by ITV when Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were called in to present on Fridays.

Taking to Twitter, Fern shared: “Unexpected calls from old mates are so lovely.

“Just had the loveliest catch up with @EamonnHolmes.

“I think we have known each other since the 80’s when we were babies (crying laughing emoji). Shooting the breeze (three red love heart emojis).”

She shared her timely tweet after Central Recorder revealed Phillip, 61, and his co-host Holly Willoughby’s behind-the-scenes feud.

And her followers were thrilled with her Twitter update, with one quipping: “Did you have a nice chat? Bet you’re both cackling over Phillip.”

“Mmmm wonder what hot topic of conversation you giggled and snorted about,” another mused.

Fern has taken multiple swipes at This Morning since her exit and last year she claimed wasn’t invited to the BAFTA Film Awards to help celebrate This Morning’s 30th anniversary.

She later took to Twitter after Phil and Holly were criticised over seeing the late Queen lying-in-state.

She questioned: “There’s a VIP queue?” appearing to reference the pair being accused of jumping the lengthy queue to file past the Queen’s coffin.

Fern sensationally quit the programme in 2009 after reports she’d “had enough of living in Phil’s shadow”.

During their tenure together, there were some good times – with Phil even coining a brutal but friendly nickname for his co-star through a crude in-joke.

He called the star “minty m*nge” after she dropped a bottle of mint sauce on the floor, and it splattered onto her nightdress.

It was also claimed that she was being paid a staggering £250,000-a-year less than her co-star when they presented Mr and Mrs together, with Phil reportedly banking £45,000 an hour to Fern’s £15,000.

Four years after her exit, Phil confessed that they were no longer on speaking terms, tellingHeatmagazine in 2013: “We were involved in the show and mates at the time, but we don’t really. I see Phil [Fern’s then-husband, chef Phil Vickery] when he’s in This Morning… But we’re not in touch now.”

Fern said a similar thing at around the same time, and referenced Phil and Holly’s regular trips to Bardbados together with their families.

She toldMailOnline: “I always say Phillip and I had an indefinable chemistry which seemed to work well on-screen. We ‘got’ each other.

“We enjoyed a laugh. And viewers seemed to warm to that. But, like Morecambe and Wise, we chose not to live in each other’s pockets. We were a great professional partnership but we never went on holiday together.”