Fentanyl Scares Every Mom in Country

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel is making the Halloween season a little bit spookier by suggesting fentanyl might make its way to young trick-or-treaters — a concern she says “every mom in the country” shares.

“Just last month, 2,000 pounds of fentanyl came across our border, that could kill 500 million people,”McDaniel stated Tuesday on Fox News. You can watch the interview at the top. “Every mom in the country is worried, what if this gets into my kid’s Halloween basket? The rainbow fentanyl. What if my teenager gets this.”

Her new concerns were brought up after she mocked former President Bill Clinton’s statement that Republicans typically “find some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters.”

“You have to note Republicans always close well,”Clinton stated this in an interview with CNN last Wednesday. “Why? because they find some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters about something,”He said this, noting that conservatives have made critical race theories “sound worse than small pox”In 2021.

“Newsflash, Bill, your party is doing that just fine,” McDaniel retorted. “We don’t need to help you with that at all, you’re scaring voters everywhere with the open border,”She said this before she brought up her Halloween-time concerns about fentanyl.

The RNC Chair also shared her views on how candidates should address the issue of abortion during the interview. “I think every candidate has to address it in their state,”She spoke. “I do not think they can ignore it, I think they have to take it head on,”She said that this was where the Democrats should be. “want to play.”