Female reveals her secret stash of extra bags for low-cost airline flights

A WOMAN reveals how she conceals an additional bag while traveling on budget airlines.

Passengers frequently come up with methods to get around airlines’ strict hand luggage requirements.

On TikTok the woman known as jessvibesonly was filmed hiding her bumbag under her jumper.

You can find the VideoShe said, “This is the way I travel for zero with just two personal things.”

“I first take my fanny off, and then I put it on under a loose sweatshirt.

The video shows her taking off her jumper, putting on her bumbag and then concealing it with her jumper.

With a compact carry-on bag, the woman walked to the airport.

The bag was not discovered by airport personnel and she boarded without any problems.

Although the video was viewed more than 350,000 times, the hackers have divided people in the comments.

One individual wrote “Thanks for the tip.”

Another added, “I hide my bag under my jacket all the time.”

Another person said, “Travelling that light is an art form.”

Others weren’t so impressed, and recommended purchasing additional bags rather than snatching them for free.

One user wrote, “This isn’t hack. You could walk onto a plane with a pack fanny.”

One user added: “Couldn you not put the fannypack inside the bag?”

This is not the first instance of a clever hack used by a passenger to get an additional bag aboard a flight on a budget airline.

One person was accused of being “rude” and “unacceptable” after she was captured hiding a number of extra bags as she was getting ready to board the plane.

It was simple: she simply stacked extra bags onto her bag, pulling the handle upwards.

After that, she wrapped her coat around the handle and kept the secret bags inside.

Another Tiktok user also took to the social media site to share a hack on how to get more hand luggage on a flight.

But be warned, one Tiktok user was banned from an airline after posting a ‘hack’ on how to get free baggage while travelling.

