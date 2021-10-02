Female Left a Single Pea in her Freezer and Lost $300

If you’re a renter, chances are you’re pretty familiar with the concept of an apartment security deposit. Most landlords require money up front—often the amount equal to one month’s rent—that they will hold for the duration of the lease.

The cash acts as a kind of insurance policy for the property owners. Once the tenant’s lease is up and it’s time for them to leave, the landlord can use that security deposit to cover the cost of anything that needs fixed. If they don’t need all of it, then the money is supposed to be refunded to the tenant.

Every Landlord Is Unique

Some landlords have checklists with dollar amounts, so the tenant can document the apartment’s condition when they move in and out. This way, they’re not left with paying for damage that was already there when they moved in.

Many landlords ask tenants to clean up the property before they move. Others will simply pay some of the deposit to hire a professional cleaner.

No matter the lease terms, tenants can usually get at least a portion of their security deposit back if the property is clean and doesn’t have any major damage when the lease expires. However, landlords will often find any excuse to not give back the money.

$300 Lost Because Of A Pea

Unfortunately, a woman named “Becky” is not allowed to participate in the survey. Matilda on TikTokShe was unable to get her security deposit back because her landlord wanted every cent. Even though she cleaned up her apartment upon move-out and left it in good condition, she wasn’t able to get all of her money back.

In a Video clipMatilda says that her landlord was a bit shady. “issues”When she left, she was still in love with the property. She says that she was given a few reasons as to why she didn’t get her $300 back.

Matilda’s video clip begins with the text, “Rating the reasons we’re not getting our full deposit back.”Then she shows a picture of her freezer, with one pea left behind, and writes. “Must have been hard to clean that up.”

She then shares an image of Febreeze, which was left on the flooring. She adds, “Maybe they didn’t like the smell.”Matilda was also slapped for her actions. “small piece of paper on the floor.”

The last reason she didn’t get her money back remains a mystery because the pic the landlord sent was too blurry. “Don’t even know what this is supposed to be,” Matilda concludes.

It cost her $300, whatever it was.