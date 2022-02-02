Federalist Society Event: Press Not Accepted

By Tom O'Brien
The Supreme Court Justice Niel Gorsuch will address a conservative legal group, but the media will not be present.

Gorsuch will speak Friday at the Florida chapter of the Federalist Society’s annual meeting at Walt Disney World. They played an important role in Gorsuch’s 2017 nomination to the court.

After the speeches, panel discussion, and reception, he will speak to the banquet. The organization’s WebsiteThe event will be noted “closed to press.” A representative for the chapter did not immediately return ’s request for comment.

Neil Gorsuch

Mike Pence, former Vice President and Florida Governor. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Florida Governor will also be speaking at the event. There will be panels about redistricting in the State. “The End of Roe V. Wade.”Saturday’s fireworks display concludes the two-day celebration.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington TweetGOP senators should be “angry about”Gorsuch spoke to a conservative group without any press present but added, “We doubt it.”

Just last September, Gorsuch’s colleague Justice Amy Coney Barrett said justice are not “partisan hacks.”These comments were made at a lecture hosted at the University of Louisville by McConnell Center, which was open for the press.

