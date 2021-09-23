Federal Reserve Signals It May Soon Slow Bond Purchases

Federal Reserve officials indicated on Wednesday that they expect to soon slow the asset purchases they have been using to support the economy and predicted they may raise interest rates next year, sending a clear signal that policymakers are preparing to pivot away from full-blast monetary help as the business environment snaps back from the pandemic shock.

“If progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted,” the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said in its September statement. The new phrasing eliminated wording that had promised to assess progress over “coming meetings,” suggesting that a formal announcement of the slowdown could come as early as the central bank’s next gathering in November.

Fed officials face a complex background nearly 20 months since the first coronavirus pandemic shook America’s economy. Consumer spending has risen strongly and businesses have recovered, thanks to repeated government stimulus checks. However, the virus is still prevalent and many adults are not yet vaccinated. This hinders any return to normal.

External threats also loom, including tremors in China’s real estate market that have put financial markets on edge. American partisan wrangling could cause future government spending plans to be ruined or delay the needed debt ceiling raise.