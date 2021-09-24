Federal Program to Halt Evictions Shows Signs of Improvement

The number of low-income renters at immediate risk of losing shelter remained relatively low in the month since the Supreme Court struck down a national eviction moratorium, as a troubled $46.5 billion federal rental aid program showed signs of kicking into high gear.

According to data released by the Treasury Department Friday, August saw more than $2.3 billion in rental aid to approximately 420,000 households. It was the largest monthly distribution of cash since Congress has allocated it over the past two year.

This was an improvement on the $1.7 billion to $1.5 billion in August and July through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The total amount paid out to households is now over a million.

The amount received is still only a fraction. Biden administration officials are still struggling to speed the flow of the cash, pressuring lagging localities — like Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee — to streamline applications in order to pay landlords as quickly as possible to prevent evictions.