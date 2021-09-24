Federal Program to Halt Evictions Shows Signs of Improvement

The number of low-income renters at immediate risk of losing shelter remained relatively low in the month since the Supreme Court struck down a national eviction moratorium, as a troubled $46.5 billion federal rental aid program showed signs of kicking into high gear.
According to data released by the Treasury Department Friday, August saw more than $2.3 billion in rental aid to approximately 420,000 households. It was the largest monthly distribution of cash since Congress has allocated it over the past two year.
This was an improvement on the $1.7 billion to $1.5 billion in August and July through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The total amount paid out to households is now over a million.
The amount received is still only a fraction. Biden administration officials are still struggling to speed the flow of the cash, pressuring lagging localities — like Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee — to streamline applications in order to pay landlords as quickly as possible to prevent evictions.
“We’re not satisfied yet, but there is progress,” said Noel Andrés Poyo, a Treasury Department official responsible for overseeing the program.
“Nearly 1.5 million families helped is meaningful progress, but the overall rate of spending emergency rental assistance remains too slow,” Diane Yentel, the president of National Low Income Housing Coalition, a tenant advocacy organization that has closely worked with the White House to stop evictions, said. “Some communities are distributing E.R.A. quickly and well, proving that it’s possible, and making those that aren’t all the more glaring and unacceptable.”
The Supreme Court’s decision on Aug. 26 to strike down the national moratorium on evictions transformed a vexing administrative problem into an acute human crisis, placing at least two million renters in immediate danger of eviction, according to one estimate.
However, the massive wave of evictions that many were expecting has not yet materialized. Filings in states and cities monitored by Eviction Lab, a nonprofit group that looks at housing court data, have risen modestly in some areas, but remained flat or even declined in others — and remain on balance lower than historical averages.
Gene Sperling, President Biden’s pandemic relief coordinator, said he was heartened — and a little surprised — by the eviction statistics. But he was skeptical of early indicators and was worried the statistics were not picking up thousands of tenants who had “self-evicted,” people who simply abandoned their apartments to avoid the indignity of being thrown out onto the street.
“I’m sure that’s probably too good to be true, but they’re finding it’s not even at half of historical averages,” He spoke in conference calls with reporters. “Things could get much worse. We might not be picking up a lot of things that are really going on.”
Over the past several months, the White House and Treasury Department have been racing to deal with the program’s problems, repeatedly revising guidelines to allow tenants to receive payouts with a minimum of documentation, while enlisting state judges and even law school students to help tenants delay or prevent their evictions.
Mr. Sperling stated that these actions along with the extension in New York and California of local eviction moratoriums have provided protection to approximately half of the tenants who are at risk.