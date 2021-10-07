Federal Judge Halts Enforcement of Texas Abortion Law

Texas clinics welcomed the ruling.

Whole Woman’s Health, a group that operates four clinics in the state, said, “This is the justice we have been seeking for weeks.” The statement said the group was “making plans to resume abortion care up to 18 weeks as soon as possible.”

A spokeswoman said she did not know precisely when that would be.

Last month, the Justice Department sued Texas over the law, which bans abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, usually after about six weeks of pregnancy. Health care experts say that women may not even know they are pregnant during that time frame. And the law makes no exception for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.

The department then filed an emergency motion requesting an order that would prevent Texas from enforcing Senate Bill 8 while its lawsuit moves through the courts.

At the center of the legal debate over the law is its enforcement mechanism, which essentially deputizes private citizens, rather than the state’s executive branch, to enforce the restrictions by suing anyone who performs an abortion or “aids and abets” a procedure. Plaintiffs are incentivized to file suit because they recover legal fees, as well as $10,000 if they win.

Judge Pitman said that through its abortion law, Texas has pursued “an unprecedented and aggressive scheme to deprive its citizens of a significant and well-established constitutional right.”

The Supreme Court declined last month to block the Texas law in a 5-to-4 decision, even though it did not rule on whether the law and its unorthodox enforcement mechanism are constitutional.

Opponents and supporters of the Texas law recognize that it is an enormous shift in the nation’s battle over abortion, which has long rested on whether the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that granted women the constitutional right to the procedure. The Supreme Court is also soon scheduled to hear another case, from Mississippi, on a state law restricting access to abortion after 15 weeks.