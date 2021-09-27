Fears for missing woman, 26, who didn’t show up for work after ‘phone switched off’

Fears are growing for a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for almost a week.

Penka Petkova, who has friends and police searching the streets to find her, is described as a “very petite brunette with a Bulgarian accent”.

She was last seen in her flat in east London by the mates she lives with on Monday, September 20.

Worryingly, Penka didn’t show up for work on Tuesday – and she hasn’t been in contact with anyone since.

Her phone is turned off, reports MyLondon.

A tweet has asked members of the public to call police and quote CAD 8265/24Sept21 if they see Penka.







The Government says on the missing persons section of its website: “If someone goes missing, contact anyone you think may know their whereabouts – if you’re still concerned, contact local police.

“You do not have to wait 24 hours before contacting the police.”

It continues: “If you spot a missing person contact the police.

“If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Missing People to report the sighting.”

The charity Missing People gives advice and support to missing people as well as to the people looking for them.

Her disappearance comes just over a week after the murder of a primary school teacher at a park in Greenwich on Saturday, September 18.

Sabina Nessa, 28, from Kidbrooke, was tragically killed after going a five-minute walk to a local restaurant and bar.

Her body was discovered near the OneSpace community centre hidden under a pile of leaves.

Following the murder of Sarah Everard, the police have been facing questions about the safety of women on British streets.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said: “The streets are safe for women.

“I’d like to reassure the public around that, I’d like to make sure that people are free to walk around free from fear and my officers will make sure that can take place.”

He also reassured the public that the police have been “changing” the way they deal with violent crimes committed against women.

