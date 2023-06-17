FDA issues an urgent warning after frozen strawberries are recalled by Walmart & Costco due to ‘hepatitis-A symptoms’ among customers

Multiple stores are recalling strawberries due to an outbreak hepatitis-A infections.

The recall is for frozen strawberries sold by Oregon-based Willamette Valley Fruit Co. at Walmart, Costco, and H-E-B stores around the nation.

2 Walmart, Costco, H-E.B., and Walmart stores throughout the US are affected by this recall

2 Customers have reportedly developed hepatitis symptoms after eating the strawberries that were recalled

This voluntary recall was issued by the company on Monday. Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA).

Great Value and Radar Farms frozen fruits containing strawberries are affected.

According to the recall, these strawberries are from Mexico and may be contaminated by hepatitis.

The recall comes following the recall from California-based Wawona Frozen Foods for year-old bags of frozen fruit that was shipped to Costco stores only about a week ago.

FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigate the outbreak in multiple states.

The FDA stated that “Hepatitis A, a contagious disease of the liver caused by exposure to Hepatitis A viruses including food,” is the result of such an infection.

The illness can last from several weeks for a mild case to months or more for a severe one.

The symptoms of illness include fatigue, jaundice and abnormal liver tests. Dark urine and pale stool are also common.

