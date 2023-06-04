FBI warns Wi-Fi users about a bank-draining error they should never commit in public, or else risk being hacked by’stranger threats’

Anyone who is using Wi-Fi in public places should be warned by the FBI.

You should not use your smartphone for common activities when you aren’t connected to an encrypted network.

FBI warns users against using apps to access banking services on Wi-Fi in public places

FBI Said on Its Website WebsiteWhen using a Wi-Fi public network, be careful and avoid making any purchases or sensitive transactions.

Many people enter their financial data into their smartphone or use the banking app while using public Wi-Fi.

You can put that data at risk by using an unintentional hacker network.

Cybercriminals have been known to set up fake Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces with names similar to that of an official network.

This can happen in airports, coffee shops, and other places where legitimate Wi-Fi is available.

Unwittingly, victims can give hackers all their bank information stored on devices.

US-Security also recommends that you make changes to your network at home.

The FBI released a video targeted at people running political campaigns but the advice can also be applied to your router at home.

Narrated by a special agentThe videoand explained the importance of Wi-Fi router security.

Agent J.R began: “First, let’s cover how to access your router’s settings. A common way to access your router’s settings is to enter the following IP address into your web browser’s address bar while your computer is connected to the router. [192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1]

“Then a login screen will appear in your web browser with your router’s manufacturer name.

“Check your router’s user manual or the underside of your router for the default user name and password to log into your router.”

After you log in successfully, you will need to do several things.

Make sure you’ve changed your default password to something that’s difficult for hackers to guess.

Check for any security updates or new software.

Keep your router as up-to-date as possible.