FBI Offers $15,000 to Search for a January 6 Defendant

In relation to the Capitol Riot in June 2021, the FBI issued an arrest warrant against Jonathan Pollock.

The FBI made Friday an offer of $15,000 to him for any information that might lead to his arrest.

Federal authorities accuse Pollock of attacking multiple officers during the uprising.

Federal Bureau of Investigation offers Information: $15,000This leads to the arrest Jonathan Daniel Pollock who was a January 6 defendant that the agency had been trying to detain since June 2021.

In relation to the Capitol rebellion, Pollock is facing multiple charges. These include assaulting officers and theft of government property. FBI said.

An affidavit states that Pollock was captured on body camera footage running towards officers and brandishing flagpoles around 2:00 on the day of insurrection. Insider previously reported.

The Justice DepartmentThree police officers were allegedly assaulted by Pollock, with one being punched and pushed in the neck and the other being kneeled and punched in the face. A third was also pulled down a flight stairs.

According to the FBI Pollock is believed be close to family in Texas, Georgia and South Carolina.

According to the agency, Pollock is an ironworker and a welder by trade. They suspect that he may be working in similar jobs.

As of now, more than 800 people have been charged with connection to the Capitol riot. More than 200 have pleaded guilt.