A fugitive who outran authorities for nine years has been arrested in Mexico and returned to the U.S., the FBI announced.

The agency stated that Manuel Gortari Redondo, 45 years old, was taken into custody by Mexican police and expelled to Arizona. The FBI stated that Gortari-Redondo was part of a Tucson drug-smuggling operation that distributed marijuana from Nebraska to Nebraska’s Bloods street gang.

According to authorities, Gortari-Redondo got away on the third day in his 2013 trial and was sentenced in absentia.

According to authorities, he was found guilty on charges of money laundering as well as conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana.

His wife, Sandra Mendivil-Redondo, and another man, Mario Carmona Rodriguez, were also charged with being part of the organization and are still at large, the FBI said.

Gortari-Redondo received 162 years imprisonment.

“The extradition of Mr. Gortari-Redondo is an example of how the FBI will pursue justice beyond U.S. borders no matter how long it takes,” Akil Davis was the FBI Phoenix special agent.