Father-in-Law Took Son-in-Law’s Hand into the Street So He Would Not Panic for Being Gay

A Twitter user shared a poignant story about how his father supported his lover to be open about his sexuality. The netizen’s post was followed by touching photos of his father and lover holding hands.

While homosexuality is rapidly gaining acceptability in many nations throughout the world, particularly in more liberal areas, some people still hold it in contempt and have even attacked gay couples.

As a result, some members of the LGBTQ community are hesitant to publicly declare their sexuality or display affection for their relationships outside of their homes.

Ruben, a Twitter user, shared a story of a similar event with his lover, which moved many people to tears. He mentioned how, because of the persecution encountered by the gay community, his lover avoided holding hands on the street.

Ruben turned to his father after several failed attempts to persuade him to confront his sexuality. Fortunately, the elderly gentleman knew just how to correct the situation.

Ruben sent the message along with two photos of his father and his boyfriend walking hand-in-hand through the streets of Oviedo, Spain.

While the younger guy appeared to be nervous, Ruben’s father was as proud as ever as he walked with his son-in-law on the life-changing journey.

The message quickly went viral, with most internet users praising the pleased father for bravely supporting the young LGBT couple. As one person put it: “Give your father a hug, if possible. What a fantastic idea!”

Some people accused Ruben of fabricating the incident in order to gain attention. Tweeps, on the other hand, was ready to strike out at them, pointing out how ridiculous and dumb the notion appeared to be.

One user attempted to bring attention to the LGBT community’s struggles by sharing the tragedy of a young child who was just slain by homophobes. Added the Twitter user: “It’s not a desire to draw attention to oneself. It is the willingness to battle in order to assert Spain’s independence.”

The father’s health was a major concern among netizens, who advised him to always wear a mask when out on the streets. Others, on the other side, sympathized with the father, pointing out how terrified he must be on a daily basis, knowing that his son could one day become a victim of homophobes.