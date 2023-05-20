Fast And Furious 10: Songs and Score

The Fast And Furious franchise has always been packed with music but which songs feature in the soundtrack of Fast X and who composed the movie’s score?

The right music can make or break an entire film or television series. Original score and songs can add the perfect feeling to any scene.

Fast X is the latest instalment of the Fast And Furious saga. It continues this trend by delivering an epic soundtrack.

Fast X sped onto the cinema screen on May 19, 2023.

The latest high-octane adventure for Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto and his family is their most deadly yet as a foe from their past emerges from the shadows on a bloodthirsty quest for revenge.

Dante Reyes, the son of Fast Five’s villain Hernan Reyes, watched on as his father died at the hands of Toretto and the gang and has been preparing to tear down Dom’s whole world for the last 12 years.

While Dom’s family usually comes together in moments of need, the Toretto gang finds themselves scattered across the globe as a result of Dante’s scheme, leading to the emergence of new allies and old enemies as Reyes’s ultimate target becomes clear.

Fast X Soundtrack

Fast X’s soundtrack includes the following songs:

Who is the composer of this score?

Fast X features a slew of original and licensed songs, but it also has a rousing original score by Brian Tyler.

Brian Tyler was born in California and has composed music for TV shows, films, video games, etc. for over 25 years.

His best known work includes Avengers: Age Of Ultron (also called Age Of Ultron), Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World. Yellowstone, and the spinoffs, 1883 and1923, are also among his most notable works.

He’s also composed the music for several entries in the Scream and Rambo franchises, the recent Super Mario Bros Movie and the video games Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Far Cry 3, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and even the Formula 1 theme that plays before races.

Tyler is no stranger to the Fast And Furious franchise either as he has worked on the music for every film in the series since Tokyo Drift except for Fast & Furious 6.

Fast X now available in Cinemas After racing into our screens Friday, 19 May 2023.