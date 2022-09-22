‘Fantastic Four’ Taps Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer To Write Script

EXCLUSIVE: Marvel Studios now needs writers to bring the new Marvel Studios, with Matt Shakman taking over as director Fantastic Four Sources tell Deadline that Ian Springer and Jeff Kaplan are now on board to help with the script. According to insiders, the writing team has been involved in the film’s development for some time before Shakman was appointed director. They have been preparing the plot for the next series of films alongside Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios. Kaplan, Springer, Shakman and Shakman now will come together to share their visions for the project. Feige is producing this pic.

Marvel had no comment.

Feige confirmed Shakman’s role as film director at the D23 event earlier this month. However, he said that it was all he could offer the audience with no current cast. Feige, Shakman and the script are currently being written. They will now be focusing their efforts on finding that team. Fantastic Four Since the time that Disney bought Fox and all of its assets, it has been a highly anticipated property for MCU fans. Fantastic Four Ever since fans have been wondering when they would get that new series of films, and Feige delivered that answer at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego, saying the film would kick off Phase 6, bowing on November 8, 2024. It will be followed up by two. Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty On May 2, that year, and Secret Wars: Avengers just six months later.

Kaplan and Springer are both new to the screenwriting scene but have sold many specs over the past year. Comedy is one such high-profile project. Wedding Disaster Warner Bros. recently landed Palm Springs Max Barbakow is now the director.

They are represented by Gersh, MGMT, and Ben Rubinfeld.