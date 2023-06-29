Fanta Recall is Issued

Orange Fanta is no longer available for those who want to stay cool this summer. They will need to find another beverage. Over 10,000 Orange Fanta bottles have been recalled because of a labeling error. Two-pack cases were mislabeled to be zero sugar, but they contain full sugar.

According to reports, Great Lakes Coca-Cola Distribution LLC of Niles in Illinois issued the recall on June 1. Food Safety NewsThe FDA has posted details online. About 14,074 12 pack cases containing 12 oz are affected by the recall. Orange Fanta cans. UPC 4900003073 0. Date code FEB1224DDB1956. Orange Fanta 12 packs were sold in California.

Health officials advise consumers not to consume the product if they purchased it thinking it was sugar-free. According to the recall, “for certain people with certain health conditions, excessive sugar may lead to serious problems.” This means that Orange Fantas with incorrect labels are unsafe for some consumers.

It is not the first time a Coca-Cola Company has had to recall a product. Just last month, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners recalled four Barista Bros Products – Barista Bros Double Espresso, Barista Bros Espresso, Barista Bros Iced Chocolate, and Barista Bros Mocha – in Australia. These recalled drinks, in the 500-milliliter- and 700-milliliter-sizes, could be purchased at Woolworths and Coles as well as Metcash/IGA and ALDI grocers and independent retailers and vending machine throughout Australia. While the most recent recalls was due to a mislabeling issue, this recall was due to “a potential packaging failure leading to a possible contamination risk,” Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region’s government agency that’s comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA) said.

Several big brands have had to recall their products this year. Frito-Lay recalls jars Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips on June 16 due to unreported allergens. In the month before, Lays Classic Potato Chips had been recalled due to a complaint from consumers and an investigation that found Lays Classic Potato Chips could contain milk in their sourcream and onion chips. Johnsonville recalled this month more than 42, 000 pounds of “Beddar with Cheddar”, due to possible contamination by very fine strands black plastic fibers.