Fans will be able to stream Chris Rock, Jim Carrey and more during a tribute show for Bob Saget

From the moment the news broke about Bob Saget’s tragic death in January, his friends in the world of television and comedy have been paying tribute to the comedian. Pete Davidson, Adam Sandler, and others. Jim Carrey posted immediately to social media About their friend. His Full HouseFamilies His real-life family rallied around him . Star-studded post-funeral “punk rock shiva” was held at Los Angeles’ The Comedy Store, followed by a second night of celebration at the legendary club. Now it’s been announced that the special memorial show will soon be available for streaming on Netflix.

Mike Binder, one of Bob Saget’s closest friends, announced on the Dystopia Tonight Podcast that the memorial show will stream on Netflix in June. Fans can expect to hear tributes from comedy icons such as Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, and Jim Carrey. John Mayer’s music will also be available for streaming on Netflix in June. Bob Saget-inspired song he’s working on.

Jeff Ross and John Stamos were among the attendees who posted about the punk rock shiva held after the legendary comedian’s funeral. Many people who attended the funeral service appeared at the shiva that night to remember their friend. These included Jodie Sweetin (Jodie Green), Marc Maron, Jodie sweetin, Dave Chapelle and Seth Green). Check out Ross’ post from the event:

It wasn’t just memories that were shared that night. Donations were also collected for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause close to Bob Saget’s heart after the death of his sister from scleroderma. The public was limited to a few tickets for the second memorial show, which was held on Sunday. The exclusivity of the show — on top of the rarity and rawness of his friends’ tributes — made this an easy decision for Netflix to purchase, Mike Binder said on the podcast. Check out John Stamos’ photos from that celebration:

Those events may have taken place two months ago, but the stories and tributes to Bob Saget haven’t stopped in the weeks since. Along with his friends continuing to honor his memory — like Candace Cameron Bure showing off her “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget” sweatshirt at Disneyland — stories have continued to come out about the time surrounding the comedian’s death at age 65, proving he was You will be gracious until the very end New photos revealed that Saget had taken that night a photo of herself with a car attendant.

A hotel employee also said he’d been incredibly kind to other hotel guests, and seemed excited about Interacting with fans Take selfies and have fun with the people in the lobby.

The new details about the project have been revealed. Full House dad’s cause of death in the past couple of months. A final report which contained redacted information Recently, he was released and confirmed that his death was due to a head injury. “something hard, covered by something soft.”