Fans Who Wait On More Lone Star Crossovers Have Good and Bad News from 9-1-1 Boss

It’s hard to believe that a year has passed since Fox’s flagship first responder series 9-1-1 Crossed over with spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star. This episode was part of Lone Star’s second season, brought over three characters from its parent series. Fans were eager for more. Tim Minear, the franchise boss, shared good and bad information about future crossovers.

9-1-1 currently on hiatus 9-1-1: Lone Star It will air in its slot. They will be paired again in March, when the former returns. This opens up the possibility for another crossover. Tim Minear, creator of the show and showrunner, stated that this was not true. Variety There will always be A crossover this season, it won’t live up to the scale of the first one and for good reason:

The pandemic didn’t go away, so it’s still super complicated to make these shows. In the second half of this season, there will be crossover action. Don’t expect a giant crossover where all the characters from one show appear on the other show. However, there will be some cross-pollination. They’re almost treats. I don’t know that they’re big events like the wildfire. I’m trying to keep the universes as cross-pollinated as I can without cheating.

Not only is it tricky connecting the two shows when they don’t take place in the same city, but it’s tricky doing something big in the era of an ongoing global pandemic. It would be great for all characters to have it. 9-1-1 And 9-1-1: Lone Star to come together, it seems like that won’t be happening just yet.

Last year’s crossover took place primarily on Lone Star, with the last few minutes of that night’s 9-1-1 Buck, Hen, and Eddie get ready to leave LA to assist with the raging wildfire. T.K. and Buck were able to enjoy some fan service. Buck. Tim Minear previews what could be in store for this current season and as for now, I’d be fine with anything:

We brought three characters along to the wildfires. Then, I chose the pairings: T.K. Buck, Hen, Owen, Eddie, Marjan. In 44 minutes, I managed to tell at least three stories. Man, it’s a challenge. However, I believe there will at least be a few characters from 9-1-1 that might appear on Lone Star.

It is disappointing to not be able to get the storylines we want, but it is better than nothing. It’s hard to tell who from 9-1-1 Could drop in on Lone Star. Aisha Hinds plays Hen Wilson in the parent series. She opened up about it. “beautiful pairing” between her and Rob Lowe’s Owen during the crossover, so it would be nice to see them again. It would also make sense for Ryan Guzman’s Eddie to make an appearance since he is from the Lone Star State. It would also be interesting to see other pairings.

I long for another crossover between the two. 9-1-1 And 9-1-1: Lone Star so I’m sure however it happens and whatever happens, it’s going to be good. We may never know. Perhaps a future franchise will include another series.

In the meantime, Lone Star It airs Mondays at 8 PM EST on Fox. On March 21, it will shift to 9 PM EST. 9-1-1 The show is back from winter hiatus. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what other shows to catch!