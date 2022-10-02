Fans uncover meaning of Taylor Swift’s Maroon as track two confirmed

Taylor Swift revealed the name for her second single, Midnights, from her upcoming tenth studio record.

Taylor streams the tracks live via a TikTok series called Midnights Mayhem With Me.

Maroon is the second track on the album. Many of her fans were able to decode the meaning and significance of it.

Taylor Swift unveils track two Maroon

Taylor continued her new tradition on Thursday (September 29) of using a school-bingo ball cage to announce the track’s name.

Maroon is track number two on the album.

We already know the names of four other singles, which are called Question…?, Vigilante S**t, Mastermind and Midnight Rain.

Midnights follows the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), Fearless (Taylor’s Version), as well as Folklore and Evermore, which Taylor dropped in 2020.

Taylor has previously written: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.”

Maroon’s meaning is revealed by fans

Maroon’s name has been popularized by fans who have shared their insights on Twitter.

Maroon refers to a dark reddish-purple color and many Swifties have found several images of Taylor wearing outfits with the same shade.

One fan Tweet: “We should all be thankful to Taylor Swift for inventing the color red and now the shade maroon.”

Another one Submitted: “I can’t believe Taylor Swift invented the colors red and maroon.”

A third one : “Maroon by Taylor Swift is for the autumn lovers,”When someone else is Additional: “Taylor Swift now officially owns the color maroon.”

Since Taylor’s new album drops in October, many of her fans think that the project will be filled with autumn-themed songs.

Taylor Swift’s new album

The Willow singer confirmed her comeback while accepting her award for Video of the Year at MTV’s VMAs back in August this year.

Taylor shared the exciting news about her new album, which will be released October 21st.

Taylor also accepted the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award of the Nashville Songwriters Association International, (NSAI), in September.

She stated at the time: “This award celebrates my family and my co-writers and my team. My friends and my fiercest fans and my harshest detractors and everyone who entered my life or left it.”

