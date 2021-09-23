Fans think that Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade is his Double in the in Makeup-Free Video that is going Viral

Eminem fans are marveling at how much his daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, looks just like her dad in a new makeup-free TikTok she posted. In the clip, which serves as a transformation from makeup-free to full glam, Mathers lip-syncs the rap lyrics of the song “Vent” by Baby Keem and pretends to punch the camera with her fist, making for the stunning transition.

One fan commented on complimenting her makeup and comparing her appearance to her famous father. “Mini Em, it’s so crazy!” One fan wrote. “You look like your father without makeup,” Another fan said. “Em said copy-paste,” Someone else said it. “Holy Hell! She looked like her dad in the beginning!” Someone else wrote. “It’s like seeing his twin,” Yet another fan wrote.

♬ original sound – Areyon Tashaun 💫

Others were quick to joke that the resemblance shouldn’t be that surprising, given her and Eminem’s shared DNA. “When Eminem’s daughter looks like Eminem’s daughter,” one person quipped. “You guys are always asking about Em. Please remember she’s her person,” One commenter said.

Mather fans constantly ask Mathers more than 2.2 million Instagram fans and 100,000 TikTok subscribers. Her fans constantly ask Mathers to post videos with her dad or audio of his songs. While she has not posted any Eminem-related photos, she has shared a few. Mathers shared some throwback photos that she took in her childhood. She imitated her dad’s style. Mathers shared an image of herself wearing her father’s 8 Mile premiere look, including a do-rag and glasses.

Mathers is the son of Eminem and his ex-wife, Kimberly Scott. Eminem also has custody over Dawn, his sister-in-law, and Stevie, Scott’s child from an earlier marriage. Scott recently declared that he is non-binary. The 19-year-old posted a TikTok video — which Hailie “liked” — of their journey to becoming “more comfortable” with their body as their appearance changed over the years. “Forever growing and changing,” They used the hashtags #genderfluid #bi, and #life to describe their journey.

Eminem adopted Stevie (Scott’s child from an earlier relationship) in 2005 after he briefly reconciled his feelings with her after their divorce. Stevie, the name of Stevie, first appeared in the July obituary. Kathleen Sluck, Stevie’s grandmother, wrote it. Stevie came out as bisexual in 2017 and requested at the time to go by the pronouns she/they, as reported by Page Six.