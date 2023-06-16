Fans think Jisoo will leave BLACKPINK by 2023

BLACKPINK’s Born Pink Tour has seen the group perform continuously, but recently, there have been concerns that Jisoo may leave in 2023, leaving only three members.

Blinks have been supporting Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé from the beginning, but fears about the band’s status have been growing as their contract is set to expire.

A Google search led some to speculate that Jisoo might be saying goodbye.

Fans think Jisoo will leave BLACKPINK

Fears grew among fans when some people noticed that a Google search of ‘BLACKPINK members’ showed the name of Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé.

They were shocked to find out that Jisoo wasn’t mentioned. Fans expressed their dismay when they saw the screenshots.

One fan wrote: “What’s wrong, where is Jisoo????” Another added: “I searched BLACKPINK in Google but shows 3 members. Where is Jisoo?”

“Is Jisoo leaving BLACKPINK please say no,” wrote another fan.

YG Entertainment is yet to make any official announcements. It’s likely a Google bug.

The Contracts We Know

BLACKPINK’s contract is set to end in August 2023, and as per ReportsIt is likely that the four current members of the board will renew their term.

Recently, Rosé also hinted at the same during one of the concerts by saying that the band isn’t going anywhere. These words can indicate that all members have a bright and promising future.

It’s important to remember that the girls also have done well for themselves. Jennie is rumored for starring in a Marvel Movie, Jisoo released her own album and Flower became a TikTok hit.

Rosé has been promoting YSL as its global ambassador while Lisa has been spotted at several fashion events of brands such as Bulgari, at Cannes, and more.

Jisoo tested positive for COVID recently

Other news is that Jisoo has had to stop the tour after testing positive for the COVID virus a few weeks ago.

YG confirmed the singer will not be appearing on Japan dates. However, the singer was able get up and rejoined her friends for their Melbourne shows.