Fans Take CMT Music Awards To Task Over The Nonexistent Feud Between Carrie Underwood And Miranda Lambert

Country music may not be too welcoming for women, but the women have taken it upon themselves to cheer on each other. That includes Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, who seemingly have absolutely no beef between them whatsoever. After one Twitter user speculated over network instigation of a potential feud between the two, another netizen replied to clarify, writing, “Miranda and Carrie are best friends and always support one another.” Another responded to say, “Hoping for a jealous reaction, but they both have won so many awards, it shouldn’t be such a competition!” The user also noted the friends “don’t seem like divas to me” and were “just happy for each other.”

Lambert and Underwood have nothing but appreciation for each other, as far as we can tell. Underwood congratulated Lambert on her song “Bluebird” hitting No. 1 on a Billboard chart in 2020, tweeting, “Congratulations! Long overdue!” with a heart emoji. And their love goes both ways — Lambert spoke warmly of Underwood in a chat with Taste of Country in 2019, pointing out that they came up through country music at the same time, after their debut albums were released close together. She said, “[Underwood] is drawing such positive, like, vibes to country music, plus she never misses a note. Ever.”