Fans spotted a ‘gross detail’ in teen mom Jenelle Evans’ new TikTok after spotting ‘unsanitary decision’

JENELLE EVES has been criticized by fans for making an unwise cooking choice while preparing a lunch.

Teen Mom 2’s alumnus is not new to criticism for her cooking and eating habits.

Jenelle shares her recipe for chicken wings grilled on the grill

5 This is the complete process documented by The Teen Mum Credit: TikTok/jenellelevans

5 Jenelle was criticized by fans for not “washing” her chicken before seasoning Credit: TikTok/jenellelevans

Jenelle is now the focus of criticism after posting a tutorial for preparing chicken wings on her website. TikTok profiles

On Friday, the reality star shared photos of her family enjoying a day at the river.

The TV star filmed her self while preparing some seasoned “chicken wings”.

Jenelle showed her body off in an iced-blue swimsuit as she displayed a huge package of meat.

She joked, “Today I’m going to make chicken wings in the style of a caveman at the river.”

MTV’s alumna then recorded her seasoning selection, which included a Greek all purpose rub and olive oil.

She recorded David, her husband, as he dug a hole on the beach. Her kids were also playing in the water in their tiny boats and on their waterboards.

Jenelle filmed her chugging a VooDoo IPA before starting the cooking process.

She then opened the package and poured the oil on top of the meat.

After covering the wings with the Greek all-purpose seasoning, she “rubbed” it on both sides.

Jenelle then placed the wings, raw and uncooked, on the grill.

David’s tattooed hand caught on video as he turned the chicken so that it didn’t burn.

The couple was able to monitor the cooking of the meat with the help of a small mirror that came attached to their portable grill.

Jenelle told her that Marissa, the stepdaughter of Jenelle’s husband was having “braces pain”, so she made canned potatoes and soup for Marissa.

This TV celebrity filmed his entire grilling procedure, resulting in crispy wings of chicken.

She admitted, “I know that it appears to be burned but I can assure you it was really delicious.”

Jenelle did a taste test to demonstrate the product’s quality. She munched on it as she recorded.

Jace, the eldest of her three children, joined in to confirm her boasts.

Get like me! As the clip ended, she shut her mouth.

FAN BACKLASH

Fans were less than impressed with Jenelle’s jovial cooking tutorial. Many pointed out a flaw that was evident in her process.

A few eagle eyed followers noticed that the mom had forgotten to “wash” the chicken prior to seasoning and putting it on the barbecue.

In the TikTok comments, they expressed their disapproval and advised the reality-star to improve.

“No! “The chicken was not cleaned,” one person complained, using a dozen crying faces emojis.

Another said, “Clean up the meat! “; a third, “Absolutely Not!” It would be possible to take out the chicken wings and season them.

“You didn’t clean it?” A fourth person asked, while a fiveth said: “Didn’t clean the bird,” and used an emoji of shock.

A final comment was “the chicken should be cleaned at home, then put in a cool box to bring with you.”

5 Jenelle recorded herself grilling a chicken as she enjoyed a family river day. Credit: TikTok/jenellelevans