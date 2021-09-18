Fans spot Mike Dean working for Tranmere game – despite referee being a supporter

Mike Dean was on hand to take up fourth official duties for Tranmere Rovers vs Salford City on Saturday afternoon less than 24 hours after he took charge of Newcastle vs Leeds in the Premier League.

In recent years, the veteran referee has been vocal in his support for League Two. He was present at their League Two semi-final and final victories back last year.

Dean was recently spotted in the emergency fourth role for their League Two match against Walsall, back in August. It looks like he will do so again this weekend.

Having been spotted in the same role for their clash against Salford City, one fan reported on Twitter that an injury to the regular official left a gap that needed filling.







(Image: Getty Images)



Dean was said to have been in the bar before the game, but came to the rescue to fill the roll and get the game underway after a delayed kick-off.

The Premier League ref would have been thrilled to see Kieron Morse score the first goal after only 13 minutes, despite being neutral.

Salford’s nightmare continued when Ibou Touray was red-carded after only 20 minutes. Jay Spearing was also sent off shortly before the break. Elliot Nevitt scored Elliot Nevitt’s second and final goal 48 minutes later.

Salford remains 17th, while the home side is in 11th.

Is Mike Dean still the Premier League’s best referee or not? Give us your thoughts in the comments section







(Image: Getty Images)



Dean, who has been a Premier League referee since way back in 2000, is often referred to as a ‘showman’ for his officiating style, which includes and step overs and flamboyant issuing of cards.

Dean recently explained: “I do come across like a showman.

“If the ball comes towards me I will let it go through my legs.

“I love a step-over. I love what I do and the way I referee. It kind of comes out I enjoy what I do. I’ve had this the past 10 years.”