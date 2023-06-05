Fans praise 3RACHA songwriting as they sing the Stray Kids Hall Of Fame’s lyrics.

“Shaking the industry, Quaking reality, Making it iconic,” Stray Kids dropped their latest album 5-Star and fans can’t have enough of their b-side track Hall Of Fame lyrics.

Even before the release of 5-Star, Stray Kids teased their latest K-pop album 5-Star as an open declaration to accept one’s eccentricity and oddity, and like constantly, the power songwriter trio 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han) are proving they are not here to play. 5-Star delivers a jam-pact no-skip album with songs demonstrating the group’s growth.

Stray Kids’ Hall Of Fame lyrics bring out the iconic side of SKZ

Stray Kids’ have gone ‘all out’ in their Hall Of Fame b-side lyrics and Twitter can’t stop gushing over it.

Seungmin, I.N and Han start the first verse with a bold declaration singing, “I write my name into the stars right now/ I leave myself all over the gallery/ The sun revolves around me/ Oh, Galileo, rediscovery again, yeah, I’m the spotlight/ Cry, fly day and night, and I receive hospitality wherever I go/ It’s not impossible, my proud footprints are framed, and then/ I climb to the place I longed for/ It’s too hard to explain even if I had ten mouths.”

The song which is filled with references from the greatest of science discoveries recalls Neil Armstrong’s steps on the Moon in the pre-chorus with Felix rapping, “Pump, pump, stamp out a great biography/ I’m gonna stomp, stomp, my footprints, Armstrong.”

The leader of the group Bang Chan finally reveals their calling in the song singing, “Hear the people call my name/ Here, I’m on the Hall of Fame.”

The highlight of the song is however delivered by none other than Felix who declares, “Shaking the industry/ Quaking reality/ Making it iconic.”

Stray Kids fans dub 5-Star a no-skip album

Stray Kids’ latest album, Hall Of Fame: From Item To Hall Of Fame is another must-have. Gushing on the perfection of all B-sides of their latest offering, a fan tweeted: “This time album they put all the good songs and it’s a good decision to put all of them in 1 album, totally love all of the B-side songs in the 5-Star album.”

Another echoed the feelings saying: “Listening to the whole album rn, currently playing Item, it might be my favorite so far. And once again the whole theory that I will always love a B-side more than the actual title track strikes again.”

A third fan quipped: “name the best B-side in 5-star and why you can’t choose?”

Tracklist

Stray Kids 5-Star consists of 12 tracks in total, including an exciting feature of rapper Tiger JK in the B-side track Topline. Check out the below tracklist for 5 Star.

