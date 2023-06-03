Fans of Travis Barker think Landon Barker, Landon’s son will regret his new tattoo on girlfriend Charli d’Amelio. He shows it off.

Landon Barker, son of rocker Travis Barker will soon see that his tattoo is a mistake.

Fans predicted that Landon, who is 19 years old, would get tattoos after he flaunted them on Instagram. Online forums It was inevitable that he’d come to his senses.

5 Landon Barker showed off his tattoo of his girlfriend, Travis Barker’s son on Instagram Landon Barker

5 Landon got a tattoo recently of Charli’s eye. /landonasherbarker

Landon recently posted an image of his tattooed lean arm on his Instagram stories.

It looked like a sketch of Charli’s (19) eye.

Landon took a photo of the new body tattoo as soon as he was done, because the area around it looked quite red.

The photo was captioned, but he didn’t.

Too Much, too Soon

Blink-182’s drummer’s child’s photo made it to a Reddit discussion forum where the fans were very vocal.

Landon’s Tattoo was criticised by many. They argued that it would be a bad idea to tattoo an image of Charli on Landon when the couple hasn’t even been together for very long.

Landon Charli and Charli began dating in 2022.

A person asked in a sarcastic way, “And if they separate then what?”

Another added: “Sadly, this isn’t a signal of any healthy relationship.”

A third noted: “He’s gonna regret that.”

A fourth fan ranted: “Omg it’s so trashy and scary LOL.”

This looks tacky.

One person hypothesized: “He’ll probably end up with a full sleeve of tattoos and it will blend it.”

A second person suggested: “Or he’ll cover it up. I am of the belief no RAGRETS with tattoos bc at the end of the day it’s an experience/memory of who he was with when he’s young and can be so easily covered up or lasered off later.”

LOVE BIRDS

A source told Entertainment Tonight“Landon & Charli enjoy each other’s companionship and are in a relationship.”

The two are experiencing a great time. They have much in common.

When they were seen together leaving Landon’s show in June 2022, the initial rumors about their relationship began.

The news comes almost two years after CharliChase Hudson’s public split upBoth shared the same photo on Instagram (which is Lil Huddy).

Then, the two showed off new tattoos which were created by the same tattoo artist on their Instagram stories on the same day.

Finally, they were seen together at Charli’s sister Dixie’s musical debut party in Los Angeles, California.

Landon hasn’t had a lot of public relationships before Charli.

For her part, Charli’s relationship with Chase Hudson, famously known as Lil Huddy, seems to be the only one of any note.

Lil Huddy posted a picture of Landon and himself on Instagram before the dating rumors started to spread.

Following the publication of the rumors, the picture was removed quickly.

5 Landon’s picture eventually found its way to Reddit. It was highly discussed. Credit: Getty

5 Fans felt it was premature for Landon, who is still in his teens relationship with her to tattoo the image of her body. Credit: Getty