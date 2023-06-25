Fans of the show Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos want it back after an ‘awful’ week.

Fans are wondering when Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and LIVE will be returning from their vacation.

Kelly and Mark have been away from their television program for a few weeks while on a luxurious vacation.

5 Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and their Live Television Show have both been missing. ABC

5 Couple posts photos from luxurious family holiday / instasuelos

The two took it in turns to post on each others Instagrams.

Kelly uploaded a photo showing her husband sporting a gray shirt, a baseball hat in black, and sunglasses.

In the background, she is wearing a large hat in a tan color and casual clothing.

Kelly is caught in the picture taking Mark’s photo at a new angle.

The caption of the photo was: “Spotted – woman accidentally captured on camera while photographing her husband during family vacation.”

Mark’s post about his vacation was more emotional.

Kelly’s flowing pink blouse and hair were caught in the breeze off the ocean.

The blue floral top she wore was complemented by several necklaces in blue that also brought out the color of her eyes.

LET’S GET LIVE

The fans of LIVE With Kelly and Mark were eager to know when they would return on the air.

One person said: “Wondering when they’ll broadcast LIVE or if it will be pre-recorded.”

Another person said: “We miss you both so mucho!” Happy y’all are enjoying some summertime though! See y’all soon on Live Kelly & Mark!!”

‘Missing You Two Together on Live!!’ Add a third.

The other wrote “Missing you in my morning cup of coffee.”

Different Venture

Kelly boasted on Twitter about her new venture outside of Morning Television.

Mark began hosting beside his wife in April when he replaced her longtime co-star, Ryan Seacrest, 48, so he could pursue other undertakings.

Ryan was not the only morning host who has expanded his career beyond that of the morning show.

Kelly is hosting another season of ABC’s game show, Generation Gap, in addition to Live!

Her Instagram Stories revealed the date for Generation Gap 2’s airing.

The mother of three uploaded a promotional photo to Instagram with the labeled season premiere date. She also included a link where viewers could stream the show.

Generation Gap will be back on ABC on Thursday, June 29, and will be able to be streamed on Hulu.

Generation Gap premieres on ABC 2022.

5 Kelly and Mark both posted pictures of themselves on their respective social media profiles kellyripa

5 The comments of fans asked when LIVE would be broadcast again ABC