Fans of Strictly Come Dancing are shocked when the leak revealed the first eliminated dancer

STRICTLY Come Dancing fans are stunned that the first dancer to be eliminated from the series was leaked online last night.

Each year, the celebrity who wins the boot is announced on social media hours before the results show on Sunday.

Claudia and Tess will announce who is going in Sunday's final results show

The judges have sent home the first contestant

The BBC’s hit show was so popular that viewers flocked to find out the identity of the dancer who got the boot first. They were pleasantly surprised at what they saw.

Central Recorder won’t reveal the identity of the contestant sent packing last night but it is clear that twitter has divided the fans.

“Not surprised at the bottom two but surprised at who the judges picked,”One tweeted.

The second was: “I don’t think the right people were in the dance off or eliminated but there’s not much in it, later eliminations will be more controversial.”

The third was a fum: “I have woken up with the result on here and I am bloody angry”.

One fan suggested that there be “must have been a mistake”The judges were asked to choose who they sent home, and to provide a second response: “Oh dear silly judges.”

Another was taken to the professional for him to send packing. “Ahh man. Poor pro dancer.”

Additional to the panic online, there were many false spoilers that leaked the incorrect information.

There were four different Twitter accounts that claimed to have the results.

The panic ensued among the fanbase, before the official spoiler account confirmed that the result was correct.

One observer said: “Don’t know what is funnier the many different spoilers or the spoiler accounts b***hing at each other.”

Carlos Gu and Molly Rainford were the top two scorers last night, scoring an impressive 34 out of 40 for their Quickstep performance.

The duo concluded the show by performing Love On Top by Beyonce.

Tony Adams, Kaye Adams, and Matt Goss were the lowest scorers, scoring 22 points each.

Carlos and Molly topped the leaderboard, but is that enough to keep them safe from harm?