Fans Hopeful For A Reconcilation Between Nelly & Ashanti After Their Breakup

The early 2000s was an unforgettable time for hip-hop and R&B. Many singers and rappers were busy cementing their place in music history, including Nelly and Ashanti. After Nelly’s career catapulted with his single “Country Grammar” in June 2000, Ashanti’s self-titled debut album reached No. The charts reached No. 1, and all eyes were on the stars.
The couple eventually met, and it was rumored they began dating in 2003. Unfortunately, however, the relationship ended in 2013. Fast forward to Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Sept. 14, 2021, Verzuz battle. Nelly, as well as Ashanti, were on stage to perform their hits. Social media was there to see the couple having a moment together.
Social media was nostalgic for Ashanti and Nelly’s relationship, and it was seen together. Many people are now wondering why they broke up and whether there is a chance that they will get back together.
Indeed, Nelly and Ashanti were once considered one of hip-hop’s power couples. Nelly is a talented rapper and hitmaker, while Ashanti’s heavenly vocals and writing skills have established her as one of the greats.
According to HITC, Nelly and Ashanti first met in 2003 at a Grammy Awards press conference where it was rumored that they fell for each other. Even though everyone knew Nelly and Ashanti were a big deal, the ex-couple made it a point not to reveal their relationship. The outlet revealed that the couple had been dating for years.
But Nelly was very serious about Ashanti and even shared an interest in marrying the songstress. They split in 2013, but those plans did not come to pass. While there was tons of speculation surrounding their breakup over the years, it wasn’t until 2015 that Ashanti hinted at the reason for the relationship’s demise.
According to Cheat Sheet, Ashanti first hinted at their breakup on The Meredith Vieira Show in 2015.
“I sometimes think when people have their insecurities, it allows them to act out of character,” Ashanti said. “I’ve been betrayed. You have to grow. You have to grow up. You have to accept responsibility for the things that you do. I’m not a big fan of people being cowards.” The star went on to say that she’s “in a different place now.”
The 40-year-old threw even more shade on Nelly’s way at a concert in 2018. As Ashanti took the stage, she told the crowd, “I’ve been betrayed before. Publicly at that.” A member of the audience shouted, “F–k Nelly!” Ashanti then pointed out the audience member and said: “Word.”
Fans took that as confirmation that Nelly crossed Ashanti during their relationship, and that’s why they broke up. However, Nelly has never spoken about the reason for their breakup. Naturally, Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz battle has already been dubbed one of the best face-offs in Verzuz history. Both rappers have many timeless hits and dedicated fan bases.
Fans in the audience and social media were excited to see various musicians perform during the battle, including Nelly and Ashanti. While fans expected Ashanti to appear since she has songs with both rappers, no one was sure she’d perform.
Once Ashanti hit the stage, social media lost it. Not only did she look beautiful and perform well, but many fans were also anticipating a run-in with Nelly on stage.
Nelly didn’t let fans down. He walked across the stage to Ja Rule’s section to give Ashanti a hug (captured by The Shade Room). And, of course, social media ate it up. There have been nonstop jokes about the moment. Some fans are even sharing their hopes that the pair will reconcile.
However, social media shouldn’t hold their breath. Ashanti has already been very vocal about having moved on from the situation. Plus, Nelly and his longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson have recently ended their relationship. So Nelly may be looking to stay single for some time.
Ashanti is notorious for keeping her personal life private, so there’s no telling whether she is single or in a committed relationship with someone else at this time. It was nice seeing Nelly and Ashanti reunite, but the chances of the pair reconciling are slim to none.