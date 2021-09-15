Fans Hopeful For A Reconcilation Between Nelly & Ashanti After Their Breakup

The early 2000s was an unforgettable time for hip-hop and R&B. Many singers and rappers were busy cementing their place in music history, including Nelly and Ashanti. After Nelly’s career catapulted with his single “Country Grammar” in June 2000, Ashanti’s self-titled debut album reached No. The charts reached No. 1, and all eyes were on the stars.

The couple eventually met, and it was rumored they began dating in 2003. Unfortunately, however, the relationship ended in 2013. Fast forward to Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Sept. 14, 2021, Verzuz battle. Nelly, as well as Ashanti, were on stage to perform their hits. Social media was there to see the couple having a moment together.