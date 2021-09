There’s no sprint qualifying at the Russian Grand Prix, so the weekend takes on a familiar pattern. On Friday, September 24, the first and second practices will take place at 9.30 AM BST and 1 PM BST.

Qualifying takes place on Saturday with the action starting at 1 pm. The big race will take place on Sunday, September 26, with lights going off at 1 pm.

All of the action can be viewed live on Sky Sports F1. The first practice starts at 9 a.m. on Friday. Sky Go will stream the coverage.