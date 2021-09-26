Fans claims Cristiano Ronaldo mural makes him look like EastEnders legend Pat Butcher

Football fans have been left in stitches at a new mural of Cristiano Ronaldo claimed to look more like EastEnders legend Pat Butcher.

A mural of the Manchester United star has been painted on a wall in the city to honour his return to the club after 12 years away.

But fans are claiming the artwork outside The Trafford pub actually resembles EastEnders hero Butcher – not the Portuguese ace.

The club even posted a snap of the mural on their official Instagram account, and it didn’t take long for supporters to notice the resemblance to Walford’s former No.1 battle axe.









One user commented on Twitter: “Is it me or does that ‘Ronaldo’ mural look more like Pat Butcher? Just missing the earrings.”

Someone else said: “Just seen the Ronaldo mural. That is f***ing hilarious.”

Another compared the artwork to Queen legend Freddie Mercury: “That’s just awful, wack a moustache on it and it’s Mr Mercury.”

(Image: PA)



A fourth person commented: “This and grown men in replica shirts is the reason we don’t deserve anything. Clubs a f***ing mess.”

“Pat Boucher and vibes,” added a fifth user.

Another fan posted a comical photo combining the mural with another infamous likeliness of the superstar forward.







(Image: BBC)



The bust depicted in the photo was unveiled at Madeira airport in 2017 before being deemed so bad it was replaced.

Ronaldo himself was reportedly unimpressed with the statue and it was quickly swapped out for a new one.









CR7 would also have been unimpressed on Saturday afternoon after United fell to their first Premier League defeat of the season.













Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side slumped to a surprise loss against Aston Villa, with Ronaldo’s international team-mate Bruno Fernandes missing a penalty to equalise right at the death.

Kortney Hause scored the only goal of the game as United’s title ambitions suffered a big blow at Old Trafford.