Fans are shocked by the rumor that Bradley Cooper may be the new Batman

There are many rumors on the internet about the possible casting of the next Batman film, and Bradley Cooper is reportedly in the running.

That’s right! The Guardians Of The Galaxy actress is the next Batman in DCU’s lineup.

It was recently announced that DC would be moving into a brand new era. Fans are in a frenzy after the announcement of another Batman movie. Titled ‘The Brave And The Bold’ the film is expected to focus on Bruce Wayne and his extended family, like his son, Damian.

The Brave And The Bold is not to be confused with The Batman 2022, which starred Robert Pattinson, who played the iconic bat. It will offer a different take on this beloved hero.

The past is the present. Bradley Cooper Has tried to join DCU many times. He auditioned to play the main role in Green Lantern (2011), but lost the part to Ryan Reynolds. Cooper’s chance to play a DC character is now possible, as it appears the movie tanked after its release.

‘I go wherever James tells me’ Bradley Cooper rumored to be next Batman

In an Entertainment Tonight interview at the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 premiere, the actor expressed his admiration of the writer James Gunn.

Cooper was vague when asked if Gunn would be joining him in the upcoming DCU project. “I go wherever James tells me” he chuckled. This statement is a source of endless discussion. Rumors of the actor’s potential future as Batman.

James Gunn replied to a Twitter fan earlier this year by saying he’d be happy to work with actors from Marvel Cinematic Universe for his future DC projects.

With Cooper and Gunn’s close relationship, it would be no surprise if the actor did pop up in an upcoming DC project. No official announcements have been made regarding the next Batman installment. The director, the actors and even the plot have all been kept under wraps.

Batman Rumor shocks fans

Twitter The public is divided on who should play the role of Batman in the next installment. With the rumor mill churning, users can’t help but express their opinion on the potential casting.

Bradley Cooper’s performance is perfect for many. And it’s not hard to see why. The actor’s impressive resume is filled with a variety of films and television shows. He is most well-known for his role in Guardians Of The Galaxy as Rocket Racoon.

Many people expressed approval for Bradley Cooper as an older Batman. One user stated, “I personally think either Jake Gyllenhaal or Bradley Cooper would be amazing choices.” Whilst another posted, “Only Bradley Cooper please….”

But not all are as enthusiastic. Cooper’s choice is a personal one. Many fans have been flocking to the Social Media site, proclaiming “Bradley Cooper is the worst possible pick”.

A user has expressed disappointment in the general sense at the recent announcement of a second Batman film.

Although fans on Twitter are raving about Bradley Cooper as the new Batman, it has not been confirmed officially.