Fans are convinced Adele is engaged after Brit Awards appearance

Adele’s recent red carpet appearance has sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted with a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

Jewelry talks. And there’s nothing that will get people talking as much as a sparkler on a celebrity’s finger.

The Grammy-winning singer attended the 2022 Brit Awards wearing a custom figure-hugging Giorgio Armani Privé dress, looking as stunning as ever.

As usual, her heavy contour and cat-eyed liner framed her glammed look perfectly, but despite her incredible ensemble, all anyone could focus on was the ring on her hand.



Adele’s ring Getty

In case you forgot, the “Easy On Me” singer is currently dating sports manager Rich Paul. The two have been in a relationship since early 2021 with them having first met two years prior at a party.













Not too long ago, the couple was the subject of a different kind of rumor, breakup rumors.

It was reported by Page Six that Adele “sobbed and shouted” over the phone while preparing for her now postponed Las Vegas residency.

“Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month,” a source linked to the management team at Caesars Palace told the outlet

“Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing.”

Adele, however, subtly acknowledged and shut down the rumors that she and Paul had called it quits on her Instagram post last week.

Posting a blurry selfie, she gave a shoutout to her beau.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!,” she wrote. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!”

“Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️,” she added.

So are wedding bells in their future? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

