Fangirls of ‘The View Go Crazy over Photo of Cast in The Bahamas

Fans The ViewThey are used to seeing hosts in their usual TV studios. But not this week! The women of The View The talk show went to the Bahamas to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Fans loved the group photo that was shared before each episode.

‘The View’Bahamas: Hosts Go to The Bahamas

“THE GANG IS ALL HERE!” the show’s official Instagram account posted. “They’re ready for some #HotTropics in the Bahamas—see #TheView from paradise this week on ABC! #BahamasView.”

The group photo included Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, and Sunny Hostin. The hosts pose in front of the blue tropical water in vacation-casual attires.

Fan Reactions ‘Enjoy The Week Ladies’

The picture was loved by fans The View The hosts voted for their favorites in the comments section. “My favorite show in one of my favorite places,”One fan wrote. “I can’t believe that not one of you thought to take me with you…Enjoy the week Ladies…get in a little self care.”

Another comment was made “FUN FUN FUN!!! Everybody, please enjoy the nice weather!!” Others complimented the hosts’ outfits. “i’ll have what Ana Is wearing please!”Someone wrote. Another one said: “Joy’s outfit is my favorite, she looks so comfy.”

Baha Mar, a luxury 1,000-acre resort in the Bahamas, is filming the week’s show. The hosts set up their panels under a pavilion with beautiful views of the beach and palm trees. The show’s guests include Ne-Yo and Simu Luu, Sherri Shepherd, Bowen Yang and Sherri Shepherd.

Others are also slapped ‘View’Hosts to Expensive Travel

Many people are enjoying the Bahamas version. The View, others slammed the hosts for staying at such a pricey resort—The most luxurious suite costs $14,000 per night—while so many are struggling financially right now.

Awwww. What a wonderful idea. People who can’t afford food or gas can watch a vacation spot live on television. — Lisa (@HercheLisa) June 24, 2022

“Awwww. How nice. Those who are struggling to put food on their tables and gas in their cars can see a vacation spot first hand on tv,”One person tweeted. While some are not pleased with the hosts’ expensive anniversary trip, most View Fans are passionate about the episodes. There are many fans. The ViewWe love the new format for talk shows and the female hosts. The View They are having a great time celebrating their 25th anniversary.

