Fan enjoys creepy smilers ad campaign Smile movie during baseball game

People are convinced Smile movie had the best advertising as they placed some creepy smilers during the baseball game to get the crowd’s attention.

Advertising has always been an important part of any movie. But in this age of digital media the Smile movie creators, publicists and publicists chose to take a new route.

Unusual, but it was the one that got a lot of attention on social media.

Smile movie places creepy smilers

It was decided that some people with a creepy smile would scatter around the baseball game between the Mets and the Yankees as part of their promotion.

This was to encourage people to wear bright colors on T-shirts. “Smile”These would be written on them. These people were able to capture everyone’s attention throughout the game.

Social media was flooded quickly with photos and videos of the event. People were impressed by the marketing and shared their opinions on social media.

One user Submitted: “The smile marketing team deserves the largest of raises because it looked like a generic horror movie and now even I’m hyped for it.”

Another Additional: “If I wasn’t a scaredy-cat, I’d probably go see Smile, purely based on its marketing alone.”

Director was concerned about the success of the project.

While one would think that it was a terrific marketing strategy, director Parker Finn had his doubts and he opened up about the same while talking to EW.

Parket said that everyone hoped people would notice the creepy smiles, and it would generate a social buzz.

It did, undoubtedly, get everyone talking. He said: “”I’ve got to say, Paramount marketing has been very clever with some of the tricks they’ve had up their sleeves for this film. This is something that had been discussed a little while back and we were all kind of like crossing our fingers that somebody might notice.”

He continued: “It was happening just organically and it was overwhelming how much that took off. It was just instantly everywhere. Kudos for them for their terrific idea.”

What is the movie about, anyway?

Smile is a story about a psychiatrist who notices something strange in a patient. As the patients start acting differently, she realizes something is wrong.

As she watches the unfolding events, she realizes that there is something sinister lurking in the shadows.

The movie is already available to view in theatres.

