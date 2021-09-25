Family Traumatizing Funeral Home Confusion discovered stranger in grandmother casket!

A BELOVED grandma’s family were horrified to find a complete stranger in her casket after a traumatizing “funeral home mix-up,” her family claim.

Jennetta Archer, Jennifer Taylor, and their sister Jennetta Archer attended a viewing in Mary Archer’s honor. They approached the casket to discover a complete stranger inside.

“There’s no similarity in the person,” Archer told WAVY, adding whoever it bore no resemblance to their mother, who passed away on August 31.

The viewing was held at the Hunter’s Funeral Home in North Carolina on September 7, and the sisters noticed that not only was there a stranger in the casket, but she was clothed in attire that didn’t fit.

“Their size was way off,” Archer said. “When the first person had the clothing on, she was swimming in the clothes because she was so small compared to my mother.”

“We just couldn’t understand how this could happen,” a frustrated Taylor explained.

According to the sisters, they complained about the funeral home’s mix-up.

According to reports, the sisters accused the funeral home staff initially of trying to downplay it.

“No one addressed it immediately,” Archer claimed.

She claimed: “It would have been a different situation if they had just come upfront and addressed it immediately to show that yes, they did, they made an error.”

The head embalmer of the Ahoskie-based Hunter’s Funeral Home reportedly admitted it was an honest mistake and said that the funeral home tried to apologize.

After 40 years in mortuary science, the embalmer acknowledged that there has never been a similar mix-up.

WAITING FOR APOLOGY

He also has said that he had tried contacting both Taylor and Archer to explain, WAVY reported.

WAVY was told by the sisters that they have never received an explanation.

“What do you do to prevent something like that from happening,” Archer agreed.

“Don’t they have a chart per person and treat them like a customer or a patient or whatever you want to refer to them as so that you don’t have them mixed up?”