Family Guy 22 premiere date revealed

Family GuyThis fall, the official return of is confirmed! The official return of The Hollywood ReporterFox announced the premiere date for their Animation Domination Sunday block. The long-running show will debut on October 1, at 9:30 pm. ET: Following The Simpsons,new seriesKrapopolisThen,Bob’s Burgers. As the Animation Guild is under a completely different umbrella than the Writers’ Guild, it appears that most of these animated shows are unaffected.

Not long after May’s writers strike began, Seth MacFarlane and showrunners Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin were all announced as leaving temporarily. Family GuyAs a result, the show was affected by the strike. It was not known at the time how long the strike would last and whether it would affect the show. Fox has set a date for the premiere of Season 22.Family GuyFans won’t need to worry, for the time being.

ABC has also set the premiere dates of their fall schedule, which is a mix of unscripted programming and animation. It is likely that Fox’s scripted series will air in midseason, or even later. Other networks may follow Fox’s lead. Fox is revealing its Fall lineup for the first time, since it did not reveal a schedule at Upfronts. Fox will likely stick to its fall lineup, unless something changes.

Season 23 has already been announced by Fox. While Season 22 is yet to debut, Fox fans will be able to enjoy Season 23 as well.Family GuyTwo seasons were released in January. It is clear that the series will not slow down any time soon. The fans are hoping that October will arrive soon. However, knowing the series is coming back, despite any possible delays caused by a strike, should be enough to get them through.

Family GuyThe 22nd episode of will debut on Sunday October 1, at 9:30 pm. Only Fox will broadcast ET. The entire 21-season collection is available on HuluIt will keep them entertained until then. They can even rewatch the movie as many times as they like.