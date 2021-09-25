Family Fortunes fans baffled as ITV quiz show airs same episode two weeks running

Family Fortunes fans have shared their confusion after ITV seemingly broadcast a repeat of last week’s episode on Saturday night.

The ITV quiz show sees two families go head to head in a survey-style competition.

Hosted by Gino D’Acampo, tonight’s broadcast (September 25) welcomed the Napier and Collins’ families.

However, viewers were quick to notice that the same episode of the series aired last weekend, leading them to share their complaints online.

One viewer wrote: “What????? This is last week’s ones.”

Another commented: “This is a repeat episode from last week!!!”

A third viewer said: “Why the hell do @itv think no-one will notice them showing a repeat of last week’s #FamilyFortunes?”









Meanwhile, one disgruntled fan wrote: “Why a repeat episode?”

“I’m so confused,” another concluded.

The repeat episode played in full to the end of the hour.

Central Recorder has reached out to ITV for clarification and comment.

