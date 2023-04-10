Family Dollar is open Easter Sunday. 2023 holiday hours explored

Family Dollar may be open this April 9th 2023 for those who are looking for last-minute Easter Sunday treats.

Easter is a great time to bring your family and friends together. Easter is a holiday that welcomes you with longer, sweeter days and a lot of delicious treats.

Whether you’ve planned an Easter egg hunt or a family barbecue, you’ll be reliant on your local grocery stores for the party supplies. However, it is possible that your local grocery store will close on Easter Sunday. This could cause problems. Let’s take a look at when Family Dollar will be open over the Easter weekend.

Family Dollar is open Easter Sunday

Family Dollars will still be open for business on Easter Sunday. The store will be open Monday, April 10, as well.

In the United States, Easter isn’t a federal holiday. This means that stores and businesses don’t close up shop. However, there are some shops that have different opening hours. This is because they can decide to be open or shut down at their sole discretion.

Family Dollar closes on Christmas Day.

When will Family Dollar be available for Easter shopping?

Family Dollar will remain open most of the time during regular business hours. However, you may be able to use their storefronts. store locator To find the exact opening hours of your local branch, enter in your zip code or city. Enter your city or zip code to locate your nearest Family Dollar. The locator will show you the opening hours for Easter Sunday.

Family Dollar is open Monday through Sunday from 8am-10pm, local time. Some of the branches close much earlier, meaning you’ll need to get your shopping done in the afternoon.

Family Dollar shops have extended hours Sundays so it isn’t unusual for the holidays.

This Sunday, the grocery stores will be open

If you can’t make it to Family Dollar, there are a handful of other major grocery stores that will be open on Sunday, April 9. These are the remaining stores that remain open.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

CVS

Dollar General

Home Depot

Kroger

Ralphs

Rite-Aid

Stop & Shop

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

7-Eleven

Some of the major stores and companies that are closed this Sunday includes Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Marshalls, and Target.