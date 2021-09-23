Families who listen to music together are less likely to row, survey finds

FAMILIES who listen to music together form better bonds and are less likely to argue, according to research.

42% believe they are closer to loved ones because of their shared love of music. 22% think it reduces disagreements.

And music isn’t just handed down through generations, as 80 per cent of parents said their kids have introduced them to new music through avenues such as YouTube and TikTok.

Research also revealed that parents feel the most connected to their children when they share a love for an artist (44%), listen to music from previous years (44%), and sing along to their favorite songs (36%).

Parents polled by Virgin Media also said listening to their kids’ musical influences has helped them to understand their children better (59 per cent), see things from their point of view (62 per cent) and relate to them in a different way (58 per cent).

This research was done to highlight Club Rewind which was an inter-city club experience that took places in London and Glasgow simultaneously on Wednesday 22 September.

Pete Tong, an Ibiza legend, and Becky, his daughter and DJ, visited the Ministry of Sound ahead of their sets in order to reminisce on the past decade of Ibiza.

Pete Tong said: “Since Becky was young, we have always connected over music, it’s great that she’s making a career from it now too.

“But before that, there have been countless occasions where we’ve introduced one another to music or artists we love, and it was just something we could enjoy together.”

People connect in many different genres. While pop is the most popular (24%) families can also be connected through a shared love for music, soul (10%), disco (11%) and dance (9%)

Nearly one quarter (24%) of people aged 21-22 go clubbing together with their parents. More than one in ten (12%) would love to do so.

55 percent of parents have taken their children to concert with them, while 39% can still recall the first concert they attended together.

According to OnePoll data, 76% of parents that remember taking their children to their first concert thought it was the best experience of their lives.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “This research shows the connective power of music and its role in bringing generations together – whether that’s experiencing the first gig with a parent or sharing song recommendations with family members.

“With Club Rewind, we brought hundreds of people together by bringing back an iconic music scene from 20 years ago, reimagined with today’s tech.

“Ibiza legends Pete Tong and Carl Cox performed a live back-to-back set while 400 miles apart, all made possible with our gigabit broadband service, Gig1.”

