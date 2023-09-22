Families in upmarket estate say council should be ashamed of UK’s worst playground

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
A NEW housing development has a play area — consisting of just nine logs and a bench.

Locals are furious at the dismal fenced-off section on an estate where homes sold for up to £600,000.

2

Credit: SWNS
Credit: SWNS

John Lewis, 51, said developers “should be ashamed” as he filmed the children’s site, including a sign banning cyclists, smokers and dogs.

The IT engineer said of the area near Market Harborough, Leicestershire: “I don’t think I’d let my bloody dog play on this, would you? What the hell is that supposed to be?”

He added: “My first thoughts were, ‘Is this modern art?’

“I was also expecting there to be a ‘keep-out’ sign, in case the equipment had been stolen.”

He said it’s a point of contention for locals as the community has “nothing for kids and the cost of the houses are half-a-million plus.”

Linden Homes, which finished the 119-house Ashton Rise estate in 2020, said at the time it contributed £2million-plus to the local area after an agreement with the council.

It was contacted for comment.

