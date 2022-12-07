Familie of an elderly Home Depot worker is murdered after being shoved by a thief pleads for the suspect to make himself in

Family members of the Home Depot worker, 83 years old, who was killed by injuries sustained when a suspect fled the shop with stolen goods shoved him to ground, are asking for the suspect’s surrender.

Gary Rasor, an Army Veteran, walked out of the booth at Hillsborough’s North Carolina Home Depot to confront a suspect accused in making off with three power washing machines. Rasor was kicked to the floor as he tried stopping the shoplifter.

You can see Rasor in pain on the surveillance footage. Rasor was injured in his hip and pelvic and was taken to hospital. He later celebrated his 83rd Birthday. Rasor was then transferred to rehab, where his condition worsened. Six weeks following the attack, Rasor died due to complications. Yovonne was left a widow after his death, which has been ruled to be a homicide.

“I want him back,” WRAL-TV was informed by her.

His son tells Inside Edition that the patriarch, a hard worker, was about to retire.

“He was actually going to hang it up in January,” His son Jeff Rasor said.

Jeff Rasor states that all police officers need to make contact with the killer “one good phone call.”

“Somebody knows who this is. And somebody knows where he is,” He said. “Somebody’s gonna go, ‘He needs to man up and turn himself in. And if he doesn’t do it, I’m gonna do it.’”

Rasor’s family has created A GoFundMe campaign to pay for his funeral. The page is entitled “Grandpa Gary Gone Too Soon,” Raised $4,830

“God bless Grandpa Gary for his Army service, strong work ethic, and love of family,” One person wrote. “May the family find peace — and the heinous perpetrator — soon.”