Fall Flash Sale: Score Under $50 Deals From Color Wow, Stila & More

A keratin treatment at the hair salon can be a bit pricey. Instead of shelling out those dollars, just give your hair some much-deserved TLC at home. The Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment acts as a mini keratin treatment, transforming all hair types, creating silky, glossy, frizz-free strands. If you ever wondered how Chris Appleton’s celebrity clients have such shiny hair all the time, this is the key.

If your hair is easily affected by humidity, you need to try this out. To everyone with frizzy/wavy/curly/coily hair, this one is for you. Even if you have colour-treated hair, this is a great product for you too. You can even use it to bring some new life to your wigs, extensions, or hairpieces. Spray it liberally onto damp (not wet) hair and blow-dry your hair. Pro tip: the hairdryer activates the product (do not air dry). For best results, use this every 3-4 shampoos.