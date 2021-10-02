Fake tan enthusiasts claim they know the secret to stopping fake tanning from ruining your sheets

We can’t bear to fake tan as much as we would love to glow golden, especially when it stain our white sheets.

But one savvy beauty fan swears to have found the secret to stopping fake tan transferring onto your bedding – and we can’t believe we haven’t seen this before.

2 One TikTok user shares her game-changing tip to stop fake tan spreading on your sheets Credit: TikTok/@cxmakeups

Sharing her life hack on TikTok, the beauty fan explained how she always covers her bedding with Next’s Self-Tan Bed Sheet Protector after applying fake tan.

Charlie posted Next’s sheet protector to her account ‘cxmakeups’With the caption: “Brb going to tan xo.”

Charlie puts the protector on her sheets in a matter seconds.

It couldn’t be simpler.

She said: “Omg guys this is a game changer.

“It protects your sheets from fake tan.

“It’s like a little satin sleeping bag and all you have to do is hook it over your pillow.

“No more smelly sheets.

“Stops staining.

“And enough space to move inside.

“They do it in different colours too.”

The sheet protector is available at Next.co.ukThis product is compatible with all bed sizes.

It is available in pink, grey, or black.

It’s specially designed to allow you to sleep comfortably in your regular bedding, but without having to clean up any stains.

And your sheets won’t have that gross, biscuit-smelling fake tan smell.

It’s the best thing about it!It’s free!

It only costs £20.

This luxurious bed sheet protector will take away your stained, self-tanned sheets.

The video has been viewed over 580.6k times.

It has 68.8k followers, 2,223 comments, and 7,589 likes.

One person said: “Omg need to invest!”

An additional: “I NEED.”

A third comment was: “Too bleeding late now.”

2 TikTok users are going crazy over the £20 sheets Credit: TikTok/@cxmakeups

