‘Fake Heiress’ Anna Sorokin Says She’s Not ‘Dumb, Greedy Person’ in 1st Interview After Prison Release

Anna Sorokin claimed she was a wealthy heiress from Europe worth more than $60 million. But it was all a lie, and the woman known as the “Soho Grifter” went to prison for two years for defrauding banks, hotels and even her closest friends out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Now, Sorokin, whose trial drew international attention, is out of prison and is speaking to ABC’s Deborah Roberts in her first ever TV interview.

“I would like to show the world I am not this dumb, greedy person that they portrayed me to be,” Sorokin said.

Roberts spoke to about the interview.

“Anna Sorkin is a very complicated character. You might believe that Anna Sorkin is a very gifted, clever, wannabe business woman or a complete con artist. And there are many people in her wake who would tell you that she is the classic con artist,” Roberts said.

In the interview, airing in full Friday on “20/20,” Roberts asks Sorokin what was the first thing she did after getting out of prison.

“They brought me my phone, so I got on social media,” Sorokin said.

“She came out of prison and immediately sat down to do this interview with us and immediately went on social media and immediately started to resume, kind of a glamorous life,” Roberts said.

Sorokin is now back in custody, awaiting a hearing to see if she will be deported to Germany.

“The big question is — will she be released? She could be in the next few weeks. And will she be deported? But whatever happens, there is no question in my mind that we have not heard the last from Anna Sorokin,” Roberts said.