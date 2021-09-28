Facts About the Young Child Actor

TV networks hope to hit it big when they launch new programming. It’s hard to keep peoples’ attention these days and competition is stiff. However, NBC is hitting it big early in the season, and they have John Gluck , who has been cast on the new show Ordinary Joe, to thank.

Ordinary Joe is an original story that brings together three contrasted timelines following the show’s main character, Joe, played by James Wolk. Each timeline is altered, changing his future and allowing him to see how his life might have turned out if he had made different decisions around the time that he graduated.

Joe becomes a cop in one realm. In another, he’s a singer. Joe then becomes a nurse in the third realm. Joe becomes a nurse and has a son, Christopher, played by John Gluck. When Joe is a police officer, he doesn’t have a son, but a young boy named Lucas, also played by John, is a part of the story.

John Gluck (a young actor) plays both the roles of Joe and Lucas. He does it with great skill. And fans are already talking about his incredible acting — and singing — skills.

Get to know John Gluck, who plays Christopher Kimbeau and Lucas on ‘Ordinary Joe.’

There isn’t a whole lot known about John at this time. With this being his first role and the show very early in its release, we’re sure that over time we will get to know this incredible actor more. But from what we do know already, he’s likely going to be a part of the Hollywood scene for a while.

According to his biography on IMDb, John Gluck is only 12 years old and is already super talented. His dual characters on Ordinary Joe is his first big role and it isn’t an easy first job. He’s essentially playing two parts and makes a convincing character in each one.

Source: NBC

Although he’s playing two characters, there are a lot of similarities between Christopher and Lucas, including the fact that both are disabled. John is also disabled. His bio states that he was first diagnosed with collagen VI muscle dystrophy, which is a rare condition.

Both characters he plays in the NBC show have a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy, which is a related disorder, though not the same diagnosis, according to RareDiseases.org. John is a strong advocate and supporter for disabled people, even as a young actor. He is a passionate supporter of CureCMD.org which is a non-profit whose mission is to support research and hopefully find a treatment.

Source: NBC

The young actor has received rave reviews from the people he works with and the audience who are watching the new show. According to Entertainment Weekly, John is “wonderfully charismatic,” while Decider calls him the “Sleeper Star,” adding, “In both timelines, he’s in, he seems to be the smartest and wisest character on screen.” Fans took to social media to share their appreciation for the young one’s talent too.

“The actor who plays Christopher/Lucas is tremendously talented too,” one fan tweeted. Another shared, “Rockstar Joe needs to find Christopher/Lucas.”

“Indeed, John Gluck is quite the talent,” tweeted another fan of the show. “It was nice [to see] the show showcase his lovely singing skills as well! Glad [to see] that he has been added to the cast on Ordinary Joe‘s IMDb page, with his own IMDb page. Cheers to the show [for] representing people with disabilities authentically!”

Finally a show with someone who looks like me with the same Muscular Dystrophy as me! And it’s such a fantastic show too! Thanks, @ojwritersNBC for the representation! Keep sharing these amazing stories! Please keep this one @nbc! #OrdinaryJoe — Heather Richardson ✝️💛💜🦋 (@junebug32109) September 27, 2021 Source: Twitter