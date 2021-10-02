Fact Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet is all Set More On Venue, Time And Line Up Info

Red Carpet events will officially kick off the 2021 Fact Music Awards. Two hours before the main event, Fact Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Glamour will be held. You can find all the latest updates about the event here.

TMA 2021 will mark the beginning of the eagerly awaited award season. The year is coming to an end. The Fact Music Award 2021 boasted a star-studded lineup including BTS and Stray Kids, Seventeens, Astro, Seventeens, Seventeens, Seventeens, Seventeens, The Boyz., Astro., Itzy, Kang Daniel, and many more.

You can watch the K-pop awards show online here. Also, keep checking this space for live updates from the Red Carpet on October 2 at 5 PM KST/4 AM ET.

Red Carpet for the 2021 Fact Music Awards, International Release Time

The Fact Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Event will begin at 5 PM KST/4 AM ET on October 2. You can find the international time breakdown here.

Red Carpet time

Central Time: October 2 at 3 AM Central Time (CT).

Eastern Time: October 2 at 4 AM Eastern Time. (ET)

Pacific Time: October 2 at 1 AM Pacific Time, (PT)

European Time: October 2, 2010, 10 AM Central European Summer Time, (CEST).

British Time: October 2 at 9 AM British Summer Time (BST).

Indian Time: October 2, 2013, 1.30 PM Indian Standard Time, (IST).

Philippine Time: October 2nd, 4 PM in the Philippines

Japan Time: October 2nd, 5 PM in Tokyo, Japan

Australian Time: October 2, 2005, 5.30 PM Australian Central Standard Time. (ACST).

Main ceremony time

The main ceremony for The Fact Music Awards 2021 starts at 7 PM KST/6 AM EST. You can check the International Time here.

Red Carpet of The Fact Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet

TMA 2021 can now be viewed online on various portals. You can watch the Red Carpet live from Hulu. American viewers can view the show starting at the Fact Music YouTube channel.

TMA 2021 Red Carpet: Who are you seeing?

TMA 2021 released a list containing hosts, presenters, and K-pop artists who will be attending. Fans are eager to see their Red Carpet looks. Check out the confirmed lineup to keep your eyes peeled for new looks.

The Fact Music Awards 2021 Hosts

Lee Minho, aka Boom, will host the TMA 2021 Red Carpet. He is a South Korean rapper better known for hosting a variety of TV shows. The 39-year old TV host won the 2020 MBC’ Excellent Awards in Variety Show (Male)’ Award.

For the main ceremony, fans will see popular TV host Shin Dong Yup and Girls’ Generation star Seohyun returning to be the MCs.

TMA 2021 Presenters List

The Fact Music Awards 2021 will feature some of the biggest Korean celebrities as the leading award presenters. Below is a list.

According to Soompi, the presenter’s list includes Kim So Yeon, Park Hae Jin, Esom, Kim Seon Ho, Park Hyung Sik, Shin Hyun Been, Lee Jae Wook, Na In Woo, Gong Myung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Bum, Son Naeun (Apink), Nam Ji Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Kim Kyung Nam, Jeon Hye Bin, Kim Jung Hwan, Kim Joon Ho, Yoon Il Sang, Tak Jae Hoon, and Celeb Five.

Red Carpet for the Fact Music Awards 2021 K-pop Lineup

Fans can expect to see every member of the K-pop roster present on the Red Carpet. The Fact Music Awards 2021 lineup includes Super Junior, Seventeen, and Brave Girls. Stray Kids, Ateez. Seventeen. Ateez. Astro. Kang Daniel. Enhypen.

The Fact Music Awards 2021 red carpet will take place at 5 PM KST on October 2, 2021. Take a look at some of last year’s glam moments from TMA Red Carpet.