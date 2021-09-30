Fact Music Awards 2021 Lineup Revealed Performers’ List ft. BTS, Stray Kids, Ateez

The Fact Music Awards 2021 is almost here, and the K-pop fans are excited to see a star-studded lineup plus never-seen-before stages on the night of TMA 2021 by Stray Kids and more. The Full performers’ lineup for The Fact Music Awards 2021 includes BTS, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Ateez, and more. Below is the complete list.

The Fact Music Awards is back this year with another online ceremony. This will follow the success of 2020. Fans can now watch Red Carpet from any part of the world. The main ceremony will begin with Red Carpet, which will start two hours before the show’s actual start.

The Fact Music Awards 2021 date and International release time explained

Before we take a look at TMA 2021 performers list, here’s the timing of the complete ceremony explained.

Red Carpet ceremony for The Fact Music Awards 2021 will take place on October 2nd at 5PM KST/ 4AM ET/ 1AM PT/ 3AM CT/ 9AM BST/ 10AM CEST/ 5.30PM ACST.

Main ceremony airtime

The main ceremony of The Fact Music Awards 2021 will start at 7 PM KST. The time breakdown is below.

Central Time: October 2nd, 5 AM Central Time (CT)

Eastern Time: October 2nd, 6 AM Eastern Time (ET)

Pacific Time: October 2nd, 3 AM Pacific Time (PT)

European Time: October 2nd, 12 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST)

British Time: October 2nd, 11 AM British Summer Time (BST)

Indian Time: October 2nd, 3.30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Philippine Time: October 2nd, 6 PM in the Philippines

Japan Time: October 2nd, 7 PM in Tokyo, Japan

Australian Time: October 2nd, 7.30 PM Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)

Full Performers Lineup of The Fact Music Awards 2021

The Fact Music Awards 2021 unveiled the lineup for this year’s ceremony a couple of weeks before the event. The first group to be announced was BTS, a supergroup that won a Grammy. Super Junior, Seventeen, and Stray Kids followed.

First lineup

BTS first lineup for TMA 2021

Deemed as the 21st-century pop icon, BTS was the first name announced for The Fact Music Awards 2021.

While the tracklist for Billboard’s longest-charting group hasn’t been announced yet, fans are excited to see if the group will perform their record-breaking song ‘Butter,’ ‘Permission To Dance,’ or legendary collab; with Coldplay, ‘My Universe.’

The group has snagged the ‘U+ Idol Live Popularity Award’ before the ceremony with 412,185 votes.

Second lineup

Super Junior, winner of Fan N Star Choice Award-Singer.’

Super Junior was revealed in the second lineup announcement, which won the ‘Fan N Star Choice Award-Singer’ for four consecutive years with a record number of 9.2 M votes.

Seventeen confirmed for TMA 2021

Seventeen, the self-producing K-pop group who recently announced their comeback album ‘Attacca’ would be performing for The Fact Music Awards.

Hwang Chi-yeul

Immortal Songs 2 host Hwang Chi-yeul will be in TMA 2021.

Third lineup

Brave Girls

Oh My Girl

Itzy

Fourth lineup

Stray Kids special stage for The Fact Music Awards 2021

Stray Kids will have an enticing stage for TMA 2021. The trend-setter K-pop group will perform their B-side tracks from Billboard charting album ‘No Easy.’

Stays will see the group performing ‘Gone Away,’ ‘Red Lights,’ and ‘Surfin’ in the main ceremony.

The Boyz

Ateez

Ateez, the fourth-gen group who recently made their biggest Billboard debut, will be performing from their latest offering, Zero: Fever Part.3.

More in the lineup includes

Astro

STAYC

Enhypen

Kang Daniel

Weeekly

Cravity

Lim Young Woong

How to live stream/ watch

Fans can watch The Fact Music Awards 2021 from several online streaming sites. Catch the main ceremony plus Red Carpet on Hulu or in the U+IDOL Live app. For all the latest information on The Fact Music Awards 2021, please visit this page.

